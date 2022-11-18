DSSSB recruitment 2022: Today is last date to apply for 632 TGT and other posts

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will conclude the online application window for the recruitment of a variety of positions, including librarian, TGT, assistant teacher (nursery), and others on today, November 18. Candidates can apply at dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 632 vacancies, of which 100 are for the position of librarian, 4 are for assistant teachers in nursery, 106 are for trained graduate teachers in computer science, 201 are for domestic science teachers, and 221 are for physical education teachers.

Candidates must submit a ₹100 application fee. Candidates who are female and those who fall under the Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman category are not required to pay the application fee.

DSSB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print

