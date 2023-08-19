Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DSSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for 1841 TGT, PGT and other posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 19, 2023 04:42 PM IST

DSSSB invites applications for 1841 TGT, PGT, Laboratory Assistant, and other posts. Apply online by September 15.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for 1841 TGT, PGT Laboratory Assistant and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 15. Candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for 1841 TGT, PGT and other posts till Sept 15(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

DSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: A total of 1841 PGT, Assistant Grade III, Trained Graduate Teacher, Music Teacher, and other positions are being filled by this recruitment drive.

DSSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees.

Direct link to apply

DSSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply Online link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Topics
dsssb recruitment application process delhi dsssb recruitment dsssb
