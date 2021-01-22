DSSSB Recruitment: Plea in Delhi HC seeking directions to fill vacant posts

A petition has been moved in Delhi High Court on Friday seeking direction to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Delhi (SDMC) to send the requisition of as many as 1,132 vacant posts of Special Educator (Primary) to Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

The plea also sought directions to DSSSB to issue an advertisement within a week of receipt of such requisition.

The petitioner, Social Jurist, a lawyer group stated that the period of more than four weeks has lapsed but to date, neither Commissioner of SDMC has taken any final decision nor the requisition of 1132 vacant posts of Special Educator (Primary) has been sent to DSSSB for an advertisement for selection of teachers.

"These posts are lying vacant for more than 10 years but the MCD has not been able to fill-up the same. It is also submitted that despite repeated orders/ directions passed by this Court. The SDMC has not sent requisitions to DSSSB. Needless to say, the delay in appointment of Special Educator (Primary) affects the education of students with disabilities," the petition said.

Advocate Ashok Aggarwal, the counsel for a petitioner seeking contempt proceeding against respondents for allegedly disobeying December 20, 2001 order, passed by the Division Bench in 2001, in which it had directed the latter to adhere to the time schedule for recruitment of teachers for 2003 and thereafter every year as stated in the order.

The plea stated that, due to willful negligence and disobedience of the order of Court by the respondents, such situation is "elusive".

The petitioner submits that the objective, intent, and purpose of the Division Bench order passed in 2001 is to ensure "zero vacancy" at the commencement of the academic year.

According to the petition, as of the date over 35,000 teacher posts are lying vacant in the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, and over 5,000 teacher posts are lying vacant in 3 MCDs.