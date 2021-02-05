The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III skill test on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III recruitment examination can download the skill test admit card online at dsssbonline.nic.in.

The board will conduct the Stenographer Grade-III Skill Test from February 09 to March 16, 2021.

Direct link to download DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021.

How to download DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Generate/Print eAdmit Card"

Select your test

Key in your credentials and login

The DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.