DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 7,236 posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will close down the registration process for DSSSB Teacher recruitment 2021 on June 24, 2021. The registration process was started on May 25, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Assistant teachers, and other posts can apply online through the official site of DSSSB on dsssbonline.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7,236 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a graduate degree from a recognized college or University. The age limit of the candidate should be below 32 years for TGT, below 30 years for Assistant Teacher Primary/ Assistant Teacher Nursery, Counselor, Head Clerk, 21 to 27 years for Patwari, and 18 to 27 years for LDC.

Direct link to apply here

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2021: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of DSSSB on dsssbonline.nic.in.

• Click on registration link and register online with all the details.

• Login to the account by entering the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection will be based on written examination. The written exam will comprise of Tier I and Tier II exam. For more related details candidates can check the detailed notification given here.