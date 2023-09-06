Delhi Technological University, DTU has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DTU at dtu.ac.in. The last date to apply is till September 20, 2023.

DTU Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 88 posts at dtu.ac.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 88 posts in the organization. The engagement of Graduate/ Diploma/ Technician Apprenticeship Trainee is initially for one year in various disciplines of Science/ Engineering initially for one year. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Biotechnology: 3 posts

Environment Engineering: 4 posts

Electrical Engineering: 11 posts

Electronics Communication Engineering: 20 posts

Civil Engineering: 14 posts

Computer Science and Engineering: 17 posts

Information Technology: 8 posts

Computer Centre: 3 posts

Applied Mathematics: 8 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the complete details on educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Procedure

The duly filled application along with relevant documents in support of educational qualification, date of birth, caste certificate should be scanned in a single PDF file and emailed to ga@dtu.ac.in on or before September 20, 2023. Originals and copies of all relevant documents, along with application form to be carried by the individual at the time of interview for verification. For more related details candidate can check the official site of DTU.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON