DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 Assistant Professor posts

St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of St. Stephens on ststephens.edu. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 19, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Master’s Degree with 55 percent marks in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Candidates should have cleared the National Eligibility Test conducted by the UGC, CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC.

Selection Process

The Screening Committee will draw a list of all the candidates indicating the marks scored by them in descending order i.e. starting from the candidate getting the highest marks towards the candidates getting the lower marks. The applicant scoring less than 50 marks will not be included in the list of shortlisted candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of St. Stephens.

