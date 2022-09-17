Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: RLAC to recruit 73 Assistant Professor posts

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: RLAC to recruit 73 Assistant Professor posts

employment news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 01:34 PM IST

Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply till October 8, 2022.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: RLAC to recruit 73 Assistant Professor posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RLAC at rlacollege.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 8, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Ram Lal Anand College.

Detailed Notification Here 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP