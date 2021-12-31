Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU Recruitment 2022: RLA College to recruit for Library Attendant & other posts

Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Library Attendant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online till January 24, 2022. 
DU Recruitment 2022: RLA College to recruit for Library Attendant & other posts(Amal KS/HT Photo)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Library Attendant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RLA College on rlacollege.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 24, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 32 posts.

Only PwBD candidates will have the option to fill the form offline as well as online which is available on the college website. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Administrative Officer: 1 Post
  • Senior Technical Assistant: 1 Post
  • Senior Assistant: 1 Post
  • Assistant: 5 Posts
  • Laboratory Assistant: 1 Post
  • Junior Assistant: 7 Posts
  • Library Attendant: 11 Posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. 

Selection Process

Candidates are required to appear in a written test/practical test/skill test to adjudge the basic knowledge as per the requirement of the post. Those candidates, who will qualify the written examination/skill test or any other test applicable to that post, will be called for interview (if applicable). The selection shall be based on the performance of the candidate in the written test/skill test and interview (if applicable).

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

UR/OBC/EWS candidates will have to pay 500/- as application fees and SC/ST category candidates will have to pay 250/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of the college.

