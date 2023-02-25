DU recruitment 2023: Apply for 62 Assistant Professor posts at Bharati College

Delhi Universities Bharati College has invited applications for 62 vacancies of Assistant Professors. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 17 or three weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News and Leading Newspaper whichever is later. Interested candidates can apply online at bharaticollege.du.ac.in or colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 62 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

Commerce: 6

Computer Science: 5

Economics: 5

English: 9

Environmental Studies: 2

Hindi: 12

History: 5

Political Science: 8

Punjabi: 1

Sanskrit: 6

FCW/HDFE: 2

Music: 1

DU recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is Rs500. No application fee will be charged to applicants from SC, ST, PwBD categories and Women applicants.

Notification here