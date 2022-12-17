DVC GET Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Apply for 100 Graduate Engineer Trainees

Damodar Valley Corporation, DVC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Graduate Engineer Trainees. Candidates can apply online through the official site of DVC at dvc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 31, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE 2022 and has qualified the exam are eligible to appear. The qualifying marks shall be as declared by the GATE 2022 Organising Institute. Please note that only GATE-2022 Marks (Out of 100) are valid for this recruitment process. GATE Marks of 2021 or prior to that are not valid.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2022, Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The candidates will be shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD) & Personal Interview (PI) on the basis of GATE-2022 marks obtained out of 100 in the order of merit in the ratio of 1:10 to the number of vacancies category-wise in each discipline for the further selection process.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General/OBC(NCL)/EWS categories are required to pay a Non-refundable Application Fee of ₹300/- through Online mode only (SBI Collect). Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-SM categories & DVC Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

