Dyal Singh College to recruit 119 Assistant professor

employment news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 05:44 PM IST

Dyal Singh College recruitment: Candidates can apply online at colrec.du.ac.in.

Dyal Singh College to recruit 119 Assistant professor(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Dyal Singh Evening College under the University of Delhi will recruit 119 Assistant Professors in various department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on colrec.du.ac.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 119 vacancies of Assistant Professor.

The last date to apply for these posts is September 17 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement. The advertisement was published on the April 3-9 edition of the Employment News paper.

Vacancy details:

Bengali: 1

Botany: 5

Chemistry: 2

Commerce: 23

Com. Science: 8

Economics: 11

EVS: 2

Geography: 4

Hindi: 1

Mathematics: 17

Philosophy: 4

Physics: 18

Pol. Science: 4

Sanskrit: 4

Zoology: 4

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in

