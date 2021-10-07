East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2206 posts

East Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of East Central Railway on rrcecr.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till November 5, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 2206 posts in the organization.

Merit list will be prepared Division/Unit wise and candidates must note that no centralized merit list will be formed. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade (i.e. National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training). The age limit of the candidate should be 15 years to 24 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

Selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.