Eastern Coalfields Limited recruitment: Apply for 313 vacancies from February 20

Eastern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited engaged in coal mining in West Bengal and Jharkhand, has released the recruitment notification for various posts of Mining Sirdar. The online application process will begin on February 20 and the last date to fill the application form is March 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ECL at www.easterncoal.gov.in.

ECL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 313 vacancies, out of which, 127 vacancies are for the General category, 30 vacancies are for the EWS category, 83 vacancies are for OBC(NCL), 46 vacancies are for the SC category, 23 vacancies are for ST category.

Candidates selected for this post will be paid ₹31,852 per month.

ECL recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of ECL easterncoal.gov.in.

Click on the 'Recruitment' tab given on the homepage.

Click on the link given to apply for Mining Sirdar

Key in your details.

Fill in the application form.

Take a printout of the application form.