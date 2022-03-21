Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / ECGC PO recruitment: Apply for 75 post of Probationary Officers at www.ecgc.in
employment news

ECGC PO recruitment: Apply for 75 post of Probationary Officers at www.ecgc.in

Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has invited application for Probationary Officers.
ECGC PO recruitment: Apply for 75 post of Probationary Officers at www.ecgc.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 01:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Newdelhi

Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has invited application for Probationary Officers. The application process has been commenced on March 21 and the deadline for the submission of the application form will end on April 20. Interested and eligible a candidates can apply online through the official website of ECGC at www.ecgc.in.

ECGC PO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies of Probationary Officers.

ECGC PO recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

ECGC PO recruitment application fee: The application fee is 175 for SC/ST/PwD. However, the application fee for other candidates is 850.

Direct link to apply

ECGC PO recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of ECGC at www.ecgc.in

On the homepage clacks on the career tab

Register and fill the application form

Submit all the required document

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

RELATED STORIES

Interested candidates can check detailed notification below:

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vacancy jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP