ECIL recruitment: 1625 Vacancies for Jr Technician Posts on offer, details here

Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL on invited the applications for 1625 Vacancies of Junior Technician on contract basis. The application process has been commenced on April 1 and the last date for the submission of application is April 11. Candidates can apply online through the official website of ECIL at www.ecil.co.in.

ECIL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1625 vacancies out of which 814 vacancies are for the post of Electronics Mechanic, 184 vacancy is for the post of Electrician and 627 vacancies are for the post of Fitter.

ECIL recruitment age limit: Candidates age should not exceed 30 years as on March 31.

ECIL recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of ECIL at www.ecil.co.in

On the homepage click on the career tab then on e- recruitment

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to apply for Junior Technician on Contract positions against Advt. No. 13/2022”

Click on the Apply link

Fill the application form

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

