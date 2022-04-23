ECIL recruitment: Apply for the Graduate Engineer Trainee from today

Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL on April 23 has begin the application process for Graduate Engineer Trainee through GATE 2022 score. The application process will end on May 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ECIL at www.ecil.co.in.

ECIL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies out of which 21 vacancies are for the post of ECE(EC), 10 vacancies are for the post of MECHANICAL(ME), 9 vacancies are for the post of CSE(CS).

ECIL recruitment age limit: Candidates age should not be more than 25 years as on May 14. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

ECIL recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should has passed BE/ B.Tech with 65% from an institute or University Recognized by AICTE or the Govt., of India in the discipline of ECE, Mechanical , CSE.

ECIL recruitment selection process: The selection process will comprise of two stages i.e. – Marks as per GATE 2022 Score and Personal Interview.

“Final merit list of candidates shall be prepared based on GATE-2022 score and marks obtained by the candidates in the Personal Interview. The weightage of GATE Score2022 & Interview is 50:50 respectively and 60% in overall for selection of candidates”, reads the official notification.

ECIL recruitment application fee: The application fee for general candidates (UR)/EWS/OBC is ₹500.

ECIL recruitment: Know how to apply

Eligible candidates, including internal employees, should apply 'ON-LINE' using our website http://careers.ecil.co.in, or go to www.ecil.co.in > Careers > e-Recruitment for further information. The online application process will be accessible from April 23rd, 2022 till May 14th, 2022.

