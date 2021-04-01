Home / Education / Employment News / EMRS Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3479 Principal, VP, PGT, TGT posts
EMRS Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3479 Principal, VP, PGT, TGT posts

EMRS, Ministry of Tribal Affairs will recruit candidates for TGT, PGT, VP and Principal posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of Ministry of Tribal Affairs on tribal.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 03:43 PM IST
A teacher with her students in the classroom at a government primary school in Prayagraj. (HT File Photo)

Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, EMRS has invited applications from candidates to apply for Principal, VP, PGT and TGT posts. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Ministry of Tribal Affairs on tribal.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 30, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3479 vacancies of teaching staff in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in 17 States across the country. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

• Opening date of application: April 1, 2021

• Closing date of application: April 30, 2021

• Last date of successful transaction of fee: May 1, 2021

• Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only: May 4 to 6, 2021

• Date of Examinations: Last week of May 2021/ First week of June 2021

Vacancy Details

• Principal: 175 posts

• Vice Principal: 116 Posts

• Post Graduate Teacher: 1244 Posts

• Trained Graduate Teacher: 1944 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification Available Here.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be through online examination. EMRS Teaching Staff Selection Exam (ETSSE) will be conducted in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only. Medium of Exam Papers will be both Hindi and English.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for Principal and Vice Principal will have to pay 2000 as application fees and for PGT and TGT posts, candidates will have to pay 1500/- as application fees. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI or Paytm Services.

