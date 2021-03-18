Home / Education / Employment News / ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 189 Faculty and other posts till March 25
employment news

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 189 Faculty and other posts till March 25

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at esic.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021, until 6 pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:00 PM IST
ESIC Recruitment 2021.

ESIC Recruitment 2021: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad has invited online applications for the recruitment of Faculty, Consultant, Senior Resident, Senior Research Scientist, and Junior Resident on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at esic.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021, until 6 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 189 vacancies, out of which, 96 vacancies are for Senior Residents, 25 for Associate Professor, 17 for Junior Consultant, 11 each for Assistant Professor, and Professor, 8 each for Junior Residents, and Consultant, 7 for Senior Consultant, 5 for Specialty Specialist, and one for Senior Research Scientist.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of 500. For SC/ST/ ESIC Candidates (Regular employees) /Female and Ex-servicemen & PH candidates, the registration fee is exempted.

"Selection will be made on the basis of interview of shortlisted candidates which will be conducted by the selection board. The results of the interview will be uploaded on the www.esic.nic.in and no enquiry or correspondence in this regard will be entertained," reads the official notice.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPCL AE Recruitment 2021: 105 engineer and various other posts on offer

BPSC Project Manager prelims exam 2021 postponed, check fresh date here

Fashion designing as a career option: Here is what you should know

5.31 lakh police posts vacant in India, max in UP: Govt

Direct link to apply online for Faculty and others.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
esic recruitment vacancies job notification
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP