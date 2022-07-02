ESIC Teaching Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 491 Assistant Professor posts

Employees State Insurance Corporation, ESIC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 18, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 491 Teaching Faculty posts- Assistant Professor for ESIC PGIMSRs and ESIC Medical Colleges in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should not exceed forty years of age.

Where to Apply

Candidates will have send the filled up application form to The Regional Director, ESI Corporation, Panchdeep Bhawan, Sector-16 (Near Laxmi Nayaran Mandir), Faridabad-121002, Haryana before the last date.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of interview which will be conducted by the Selection Board. The interview for the posts will be held at a suitable place, as decided by ESIC.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for all other categories. SC/ST/PwD/ Departmental Candidates, women candidates and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of application fees.