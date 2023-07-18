Exciting new age career options for students in the marketing industry

In today's digital age, there are numerous career options available that don't necessarily require a specific skill set or formal education. All you need is passion and a device to get started. Whether you have an interest in photography, content writing, film making, production, influencer marketing, brand partnerships, app and software development, visualizing, or design, there are diverse roles and opportunities waiting for you.

Photography:

Photography has evolved with the rise of social media and digital platforms. You can start by honing your skills through online courses or self-study. Explore different genres, experiment with various techniques, and build a portfolio to showcase your work. As a photographer, you can work as a freelancer, collaborate with brands, or even start your own photography business.

Content Writing & Script Writing:

Good writing skills are highly valued in the digital marketing industry. To pursue a career in content or script writing, consider undergoing a relevant course or workshop to enhance your skills. Develop a strong command of language, storytelling abilities, and creativity. You can work as a freelance writer, contribute to blogs and publications, or join content teams in marketing agencies.

Film Making & Film Editing:

With the availability of affordable equipment and online resources, film making has become more accessible than ever. Learn the fundamentals of film making, such as storytelling, cinematography, and editing techniques. Online platforms offer courses and tutorials that cover various aspects of film production. You can work on independent projects, collaborate with other filmmakers, or join production companies.

Production:

If you have a passion for organizing and coordinating, a career in production may be suitable for you. Gain hands-on experience by assisting in film, television, or digital content production. Learn about project management, budgeting, scheduling, and coordinating logistics. Networking and building connections within the industry are crucial for landing production opportunities.

Influencer Marketing & Influencer Relations:

Influencer marketing has become a prominent field within digital marketing. To excel in this area, develop strong communication skills, establish a personal brand, and cultivate a niche audience. Familiarize yourself with social media platforms, understand analytics, and learn how to create engaging content. You can work with brands as an influencer, manage influencer partnerships, or join influencer marketing agencies.

To pursue these careers, there are several paths you can take. While formal education in these fields can provide a solid foundation, many successful professionals have learned through online resources, tutorials, and on-the-job experience. It's essential to continuously upskill yourself by staying updated on industry trends, tools, and techniques.

The hiring process for these careers may vary. Freelancing platforms, networking events, job boards, and industry-specific websites are valuable resources for finding opportunities. Building a strong online presence through a personal website or portfolio can help showcase your skills and attract potential employers or clients.

Whether you choose to freelance or work full-time, the digital marketing and technology industry offer diverse career paths with exciting opportunities for growth. Remember, passion, dedication, continuous learning, and a proactive approach to upskilling are key to success in these fields. Follow your interests, explore different avenues, and turn your passion into a rewarding career.

(Author Ramya Ramachandran is Founder CEO at Whoppl, a content-to-commerce company. Views expressed here are personal.)

