Extend SSC GD 2022 application window, ask aspirants as website loading slow

SSC Constable GD 2022: Some aspirants applying for SSC Constable GD 2022 have requested the commission to extend the application window saying they are facing issues while submitting their forms. As per the original schedule, November 30 is the last date to apply for these posts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the website is not working properly since yesterday, some of the aspirants went on to say that they have been facing this issue for the last 3-5 days – some of them are saying the problem has been there for a week now. HT Digital could not verify all these claims.

Recently, the commission announced 20,000+ additional posts in SSC Constable GD 2022. The original number of vacancies was 24,369, which now stands at 45,284.

Concerned that they will miss their chance to apply for the recruitment drive, candidates have taken to microblogging platform Twitter and urged the commission to take appropriate action. Here's what they are saying:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite aspirants asking, the commission has not extended the last date yet. The commission has not made any official statement in this regard either.