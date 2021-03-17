Fashion designing as a career option: Here is what you should know

Entering the world of fashion has been the aspiration of many young fashion aspirants. What intrigues them is the glitz and glamour that one associates with the industry. Hence, many students every year enroll for fashion designing courses across the country. Fashion Designing is a great career choice for aspirants who have a flair for apparel design and are on fleek with their knowledge on the latest trends. If deconstructing various looks and identifying its intricacies is your forte then this field is just for you.

Traits which help a person flourish in Fashion Designing

Though a course in Fashion Design does acquaint aspirants with a number of technical intricacies and skills, one also needs to have some inherent traits that will help them flourish. Talent for creativity, adeptness to grasp information, visualize the concept, research – a key to good design, have a hunger for the craft, last but not the least perseverance, are all that help to mould a novice into a professional.

Fashion Designing is a field that requires one to reach within the crevices of one’s imagination to bring out the A-game. The field is competitive; however with new technology, innovation and new profiles coming into the fore, one can definitely find one’s niche and succeed in the field.

Opportunities post the completion of Fashion Designing course

Post the successful completion of the course aspirants can take up the following jobs based on their interest and strengths: Fashion Designer, Retail Manager, Merchandiser, Buyer, Fashion Stylist, Fashion Consultant, Textile Designer, Fashion Illustrator, Style Editor, Fashion Journalist, Quality Analyst, Trend Forecaster, Event Management, and Entrepreneur etc.

Eligibility Criteria

For admissions in fashion designing course, candidates must clear 10+2 from a recognized board in India. After that candidates can prepare for entrance examinations into the institutes. There are institutes where admissions are done on the basis of merit. The eligibility criteria to seek admissions to the programmes are as follows:

For Masters programme students should have completed their graduation from a recognized University.

For Undergraduate programmes students can seek admissions on the basis of their Class 12 results from a recognized board.

Students should have passed their Class 12 in any stream from a recognised board to seek admissions to the Diploma courses.

Salary

Salary for aspirants who venture into the fashion industry post their course can find an upward trend based on their tenure. Apart from tenure, in order to success one has to proactively be on top of their game, work relentlessly and be updated on the latest trends in the fashion industry. The salary of fashion aspirants varies widely from organization to organization. At the entry level one can expect anywhere between ₹3.5 lakh – 6 lakh per annum.

(Author Shrishti Jaiswal is faculty at JD Institute of Fashion Technology. Views expressed here are personal.)