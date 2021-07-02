Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FCI AGM Admit Card 2021 released on fci.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

FCI AGM Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of FCI on fci.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Food Corporation of India has released FCI AGM Admit Card 2021 on July 1, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Category I or Assistant General Manager can download the admit card through the official site of FCI on fci.gov.in. The admit card will be available from July 1 to July 18, 2021, on the official website.

The examination for Assistant General Manager (Accounts/Law/Technical) and Medical Officer will be conducted on July 17, 2021, and the exam for Assistant General Manager (Genl. Admin) will be conducted on July 18, 2021. Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here

FCI AGM Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of FCI on fci.gov.in.

• Click on current recruitment link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on FCI AGM Admit Card 2021 link available.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 89 posts in the organization. Candidates can check for more related details on the official website.

