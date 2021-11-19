FCI Haryana Watchman Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 380 posts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

FCI to recruit candidates for Watchman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of FCI Haryana on fciharyana-watch-ward.in.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 08:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Food Corporation of India, Haryana will close down the registration process for Watchman posts. Candidates who have not applied for the posts can apply online through the official site of FCI Haryana on fciharyana-watch-ward.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 380 posts in the organization. 

Candidates are required to submit the online application form only once. The candidates applying for the post of watchman should have passed the 8th ( Middle). The Erstwhile Ex-Contractual Security Guards should have passed the 5th Standard. To apply for the posts candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to apply here 

FCI Haryana Watchman Recruitment 2021: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of FCI Haryana on fciharyana-watch-ward.in.
  • Enter the login details and click on login here link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and upload the required documents.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process comprises of written test for general candidates. The exam duration is 90 minutes and will have 120 MCQ from General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Reasoning, English Language and Numerical Ability. 

Topics
fci sarkari naukri
