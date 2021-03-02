Home / Education / Employment News / FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 89 AGM and MO vacancies now, here's direct link
FCI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 89 AGM and MO vacancies now, here's direct link

FCI Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:25 PM IST
FCI Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )

FCI Recruitment 2021: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Monday invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant General Manager (General Administration/ Technical/ Accounts/ Law) and Medical Officer on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at fci.gov.in on or before March 31, 2021, until 4 pm.

The FCI will conduct the recruitment examination in May or June 2021. However, the dates are tentative in nature and may change. The admit card will be released 10 days prior to the examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies, out of which, 43 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 14 for SC, 9 for EWS, 7 for OBC, and 6 for ST.

Registration Fee:

SC/ST/PwBD and Female candidates: Exempted

Others: Rs1000

Selection Process:

The selection process will be based on the performance of the candidates in Online tests and interviews. "Candidates are to be shortlisted for Interview on criteria of 50% marks in Online Test for unreserved and EWS categories and 45% marks for SC, ST, OBC and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The number of candidates to be called for Interview shall normally be three times the number of advertised vacancies," reads the official notification.

Direct link to apply online.

