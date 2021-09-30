Finance Ministry recommends bank clerk recruitment exam in regional languages

The Ministry of Finance has recommended holding recruitment exams for clerk position in public sector banks in regional languages too. In an official statement, released on September 30, the finance ministry has said that going forward clerical recruitments for the twelve public sector banks and vacancies advertised henceforth, both Prelim & Main exams will be conducted in the 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.

“This decision is based on the recommendation of a committee that was constituted by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India to look into the matter of holding examinations for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in regional languages. The ongoing process of holding the examination initiated by IBPS was kept on hold until the recommendations of the Committee were made available,” the official statement added.

As of now, the 11th edition of the IBPS clerk exam has been put on hold.

This decision of holding clerical exams in regional languages will also apply to the future SBI vacancies. The ongoing recruitment process of SBI for the vacancies that are already advertised and for which preliminary exams had been held will be completed as per the advertisement, as per the official statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON