First phase of Maharashtra police recruitment starts, 5k vacancies to be filled
employment news

First phase of Maharashtra police recruitment starts, 5k vacancies to be filled

"The first phase of the recruitment has begun, in which 5,297 posts will be filled up.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Mumbai Police (HT File)

The first phase to recruit personnel for the Maharashtra Police has begun, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Monday.

He said the state government had taken a "historic decision by approving to fill up 12,538 'Police Shipai' posts".

"The first phase of the recruitment has begun, in which 5,297 posts will be filled up. The second phase will be launched soon," Deshmukh added.

