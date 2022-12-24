FRI recruitment 2022: Apply for 72 Group C posts at fri.icfre.gov.in
FRI has invited applications for 72 Group C posts at fri.icfre.gov.in.
Forest Research Institute (FRI) has invited applications for 72 Group C posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 19. Candidates can fill out the online application form on the official website at fri.icfre.gov.in.
FRI recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 72 Group C posts.
FRI recruitment 2022 examination fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD and women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.
FRI recruitment 2022: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at fri.icfre.gov.in
Click on “Click Here To Apply for “Group- C Recruitment 2022”
Register and proceed with the application
Fill the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Download and take a printout for future reference.