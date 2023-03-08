GAIL Gas Limited to recruit 120 Associate posts, registration begins March 10

GAIL Gas Limited has invited applications from candidates for Senior Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com. The registration process will begin on March 10, 2023.

The last date to apply for the post is till April 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 posts

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts

Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts

Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts

Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts

Jr. Associate: 16 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test and a personal interview for Senior Associate and written test and/or Skill Test for Junior Associate.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- for candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GAIL Gas Limited.