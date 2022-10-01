GAIL India Limited to recruit 77 various disciplines, apply at gailonline.com

Gail India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for various disciplines. Candidates who want to apply for the posts through the official site of Gail India Limited at gailonline.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 15, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 77 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC candidates: 51 posts

Special recruitment drive for PwBD candidates: 26 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit though the detailed notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/-. However, SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees subject to submission of true copy of certificate(s) as applicable, issued by the Competent Authority in the Central Govt. format(s) at the time of document verification.

Detailed Notification Here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}