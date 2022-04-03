Gargi College, Delhi University Recruitment: Apply for 23 non-teaching posts

Gargi College, Delhi University has notified 23 permanent non-teaching vacancies. Candidates can apply at gargicollege.in or du.ac.in up to April 23.

The vacancies are: One Senior Personal Assistant for which the upper age limit is 35 years, one Laboratory Assistant each for Botany and Chemistry departments for which the age limit is 30, and two Junior Assistants with upper age limit of 27 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other posts are Library Attendant (3) and Laboratory Attendant (15).

The upper age limit for these posts is 30 years.

Candidates will be shortlisted for these posts written tests, for which syllabus and other details have been released on the official website.

Apply here.

“All the posts will be filled as per the Recruitment Rules (Non-Teaching Employees) 2020 (Under Ordinance XxI-D) of the University of Delhi. The qualifications and other service conditions shall be such as prescribed by the University of Delhi from time to time,” an official statement said.

“A separate application form along with requisite fee has to be submitted for each post,” it added. For further information, visit the 'Job Opportunities section of the Gargi College official website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}