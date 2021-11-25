Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa electricity department recruitment 2021: Apply for 334 vacancies

Goa electricity department recruitment 2021: Office of the chief electrical engineer, electricity department, Goa has invited online applications from candidates for recruitment to the posts of assistant lineman/wireman and line helper on temporary basis.
Goa electricity department recruitment 2021: This recruitment drive is to fill up 34 posts of assistant lineman/wireman and 300 posts of line helper in the electricity department, government of Goa.(HT file)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website of electricity department at cbes.goa.gov.in/landing. The last date to submit online applications is December 5, 2021.

Age limit:

Candidates should not exceed 45 years as on date of filling up of the application form. Government servants have 5 years relaxation in upper age limit. Candidates belonging to ST/SC have 5 years relaxation in upper age limit. Candidates belonging to OBC have 3 years relaxation in upper age limit. Candidates belonging to PwD category have 10 years relaxation in upper age limit. Ex-servicemen have age relaxation according to the extent of service rendered in Army, Navy, Air Force, CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB from his actual age.

Check detailed notifications for information on age limit, educational qualifications and other details.

