Goa Forest Department recruitment 2021: Apply for 79 LDC, steno & other posts

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Govt. of Goa, Altinho, Panaji-Goa has released a notification inviting applications for the LDC, Junior Stenographer, and other posts. The application process will begin on October 13 and the last date to fill the online application form is November 11. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Goa Forest Department at www.forest.goa.gov.in.

Goa forest department recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies out of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Stenographer, 31 vacancies are for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), 11 vacancies are for the post of Peon/ Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), 20 vacancies are for Animal Attendant, 8 vacancies are for Mali, 4 vacancies are for the post of Room Bearer, and 1 vacancy is for Mess Servant.

Goa forest department recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years as on the last date of advertisement.

Goa forest department recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form along with declaration through online mode available at cbes.goa.gov.in.

