Education / Employment News / Goa Police recruitment 2021: Apply for the 55 vacancies of male constable driver
Goa Police recruitment 2021: Apply for the 55 vacancies of male constable driver

Goa Police recruitment 2021: Apply for the 55 vacancies of male constable drivers
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Goa Police recruitment 2021: Apply for the 55 vacancies of male constable drivers

Office of the Director-General of Police, Government of Goa has invited applications for 55 vacancies of male constable drivers. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 21.

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the application fee to the Police Headquarters, Panaji- Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police Station, Ponda Police Station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Town Police Station, Vasco Police Station.

Goa Police recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies out of which 26 vacancies are for the Un-reserved category, 8 vacancies are for the Scheduled Tribe, 19 vacancies are for the Other Backward Class and 2 vacancies are for the candidates of Economically Weaker Section. Out of 55 vacancies 3 vacancies are reserved for Ex-Serviceman and 5 vacancies are reserved for the sportsperson.

Goa Police recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 18 to 25 years. The age limit for home guards is 18 to 30 years. (see details in notification)

Goa Police recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is 200 for the General category. For SC/ST/OBC/Ex-Serviceman and EWS category, the application fee is 100.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the selection process and other details in the notification given below:

 

goa police constable vacancy constable vacancy
