Goa Police SI & Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1097 posts, details here

Director General of Police, Goa has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sub-Inspector and Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of Goa Police on citizen.goapolice.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 1097 posts in the organization.

No certificate or documents are required to be attached with application form by the candidate. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Police Sub Inspector 145 posts Police Constable 869 posts Searcher 1 post Asst Sub Inspector (Wireless Operator) 6 posts Photographer 1 post Laboratory Technician 2 posts Stenographer 10 posts Lower Division Clerk 34 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria that includes educational qualification and age limit on the Detailed Notification Available Here

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates for the posts will be on the basis of the merit in the written examination, in the respective category. If two or more candidates scores equal marks in the written exam, their merit will be fixed as per date of birth i.e., older candidate will be considered first. The selected candidates will have to undergo prescribed training for specific period.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ EWS/ EX – Serviceman category will have to pay ₹100/- as application fees.