Home / Education / Employment News / Goa Police SI & Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1097 posts, details here
employment news

Goa Police SI & Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1097 posts, details here

Goa Police will recruit candidates for SI and Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official link citizen.goapolice.gov.in. Details here.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Police officials conduct a flag march during the night curfew imposed by the authorities following the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP)

Director General of Police, Goa has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sub-Inspector and Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of Goa Police on citizen.goapolice.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 1097 posts in the organization.

No certificate or documents are required to be attached with application form by the candidate. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the PostNumber of Vacancies 
Police Sub Inspector145 posts
Police Constable869 posts 
Searcher1 post
Asst Sub Inspector (Wireless Operator)6 posts 
Photographer1 post 
Laboratory Technician2 posts 
Stenographer10 posts 
Lower Division Clerk34 posts 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria that includes educational qualification and age limit on the Detailed Notification Available Here

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021: Apply for 50000 posts, details here

SAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 46 Medical Officer and Specialists posts

RPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2020 postponed, check details here

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor posts, details here

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates for the posts will be on the basis of the merit in the written examination, in the respective category. If two or more candidates scores equal marks in the written exam, their merit will be fixed as per date of birth i.e., older candidate will be considered first. The selected candidates will have to undergo prescribed training for specific period.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay 200/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ EWS/ EX – Serviceman category will have to pay 100/- as application fees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police jobs goa police goa police constable police recruitment exam

Related Stories

employment news

UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021: Apply for 50000 posts, details here

PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 03:39 PM IST
employment news

SAIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 46 Medical Officer and Specialists posts

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 03:31 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP