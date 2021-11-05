Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts, details here
employment news

Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts, details here

Goa Shipyard Limited to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online till November 10, 2021. 
Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts, details here
Published on Nov 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Goa Shipyard Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of Goa Shipyard Limited on goashipyard.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organization. 

Applications are invited from students who have completed their education between VIIIth to Xth standard in the state of Goa for undergoing Apprenticeship Training at Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL). Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed Class 10, 11 and 12. Candidates those who have already undergone such type of training are not eligible to undergo apprenticeship training as per the provisions of the Apprenticeship Act. Priority will be given to Xth pass students followed by IXth pass students and then VIIIth pass students.

Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. Call letters for selection process will be sent only to shortlisted candidates’.

RELATED STORIES

How to Apply

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with other documents to CHIEF General Manager (Hr. & Admin.), Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa-403802 before the last date. 

Detailed Notification Here

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa shipyard limited sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DRDO apprentices recruitment 2021: 116 vacancies on offer

Rajasthan Police constable  recruitment: Apply for 4588 vacancies from Nov 10

WBHRB Recruitment: Apply  for 132 vacancies of medical technologist grade III

Tata Memorial Hospital Recruitment: Apply for assistant prof, nurse other posts 
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP