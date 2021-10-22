Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa Water Resources Department recruitment: 190 MTS vacancies on offer

Goa Water Resources Department recruitment: Applications are invited for 190 vacancies of MTS
Goa Water Resources Department recruitment: Applications are invited for 190 vacancies of MTS
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:27 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Office of the Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department (WRD), Government of Goa has invited applications for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). The application process is underway and the last date to submit the application form in the prescribed format is November 10. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Goa Water Resources Department at goa wrd.gov.in.

Goa Water Resource Department vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 190 vacancies of Multi Tasking Staff.

Goa Water Resource Department selection process: The selection process will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination.

Goa Water Resource Department age limit: The candidate's age should not be more than 45 years as on the date of advertisement i.e. October 20.

Goa Water Resource Department: How to apply

Interested candidates can submit the hard copy of the application form along with all the relevant details by hand delivery or by post to the following address

The Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department, Sinchai Bhawan, Near Police Station, Porvorim,Goa.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification below

