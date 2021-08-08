GPSC Tax Inspector prelims today: 2,27,617 candidates registered for 243 posts

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) will conduct the state tax inspector preliminary exam on Sunday, August 8. A total of 2,27,617 candidates have registered for the exam which is being held to fill 243 posts.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 11.00-13.00 hours across 32 districts at 907 centres (9498 blocks), GPSC Chairman, Dinesh Dasa has said.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.

The Commission had also conducted the preliminary exam for Deputy Section Officer post on August 1. The exam was held for over 3 lakh candidates across 32 districts of the state. The Commission has said that the result of the exam will be announced in September and the main exam will be held on October 17 and 24.

The Commission has also released the revised exam schedule.

The official website of the GPSC is gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

After the exam, students are suggested to check the official website for further update.

