Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / GTU Recruitment 2021: Various teaching and non-teaching posts on offer
employment news

GTU Recruitment 2021: Various teaching and non-teaching posts on offer

GTU recruitment 2021: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has invited applications for various teaching and non-teaching posts for eleven months contract period.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 02:52 PM IST
GTU recruitment 2021: The application process for various teaching and non-teaching posts is underway and the last day to apply is June 22.(File/Representative)

GTU recruitment 2021: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has invited applications for various teaching and non-teaching posts for eleven months contract period. The application process is underway and the last day to apply is June 22.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at https://www.gtu.ac.in/Default.aspx

Candidates have to submit the printout of the application form along with all the requisite documents by the registered post or speed post to the following address:

The Registrar, Establishment Section, Gujarat Technological University, Nr. Vishwakarma Government Engineering College, Visat Three Roads, Sabarmati- Koba Highway Chandkheda, Ahmedabad – 382 424

It should reach the above-mentioned address on or before June 29.

Name of the Posts under this GTU recruitment: Assistant Professor, Laboratory Assistant, Store Keeper, Technical Analyst, Professor, Associate Professor, Director of International Relation, Campus Officer

GTU recruitment 2021: Per month consolidated Salary

Assistant Professor: Rs.55,000, Laboratory Assistant: 18,000, Store Keeper: 20,000, Technical Analyst: 35,000, Professor : 75,000, Associate Professor: 65,000, Director of International Relation: 75,000, Campus Officer : 25,000

For any query contact recruitment2021@gtu.edu.in.

All correspondence with the candidate will be done through e-mail id as provided by the candidate in the application form only

For Eligibility criteria, experience, and selection process visit the official website of GTU at https://www.gtu.ac.in/Default.aspx

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat teaching post application process underway recruitment process
TRENDING NEWS

Scientists trace bird migration with GPS trackers

Anand Mahindra relates with excited dog’s reaction when pandemic ends

Orangutan in Indonesian finds new home in a conservation forest

Tiny organism wriggles back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP