HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 165 vacancies on offer

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of apprentices on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mhrdnats.gov.in against the establishment ‘Hindustan Aeronautics limited’ of State: Maharashtra, District: Nashik on or before February 25, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 165 vacancies, out of which, 87 vacancies are for Engineering Graduates Apprentices, and 78 for Technician Diploma Apprentices.

Educational Qualification

Engineering Graduates Apprentices: A candidate should possess a Degree in Engineering/Technology from a recognized university in the respective Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years.

Technician Diploma Apprentices: A candidate should have a Diploma in Engineering/Technology from the State Board of Technical Education in the respective Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years. Those who are undergoing/Completed Graduate - engineering are not eligible for this apprenticeship programme.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: