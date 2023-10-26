Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL has invited applications for Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HAL at hal-india.co.in. The last date to apply is till November 30, 2023.

HAL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 84 Manager and other posts at hal-india.co.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 84 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Senior Test Pilot (FW) / Test Pilot (FW): 2 posts

Chief Manager (Civil): 1 post

Senior Manager (Civil): 1 post

Deputy Manager (Civil): 9 posts

Manager (IMM) I: 5 posts

Deputy Manager (IMM): 12 posts

Engineer (IMM): 9 posts

Deputy Manager (Finance): 9 posts

Finance Officer: 6 posts

Deputy Manager (HR): 5 posts

Deputy Manager (Legal): 4 posts

Deputy Manager (Marketing): 5 posts

Security Officer: 9 posts

Officer (Officer Language): 1 post

Fire Officer: 3 posts

Engineer (CS) (Complex Office): 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fees is ₹500/-. The application fee of Rs.500/- is inclusive of the GST of 18%. Candidates belonging to SC /ST /PwBD categories are exempted from the payment of Application Fees.

Where to Apply

Eligible candidates may forward their duly filled in Application in the prescribed Format to the following address: Chief Manager(HR), Recruitment Section, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Corporate Office, 15/1 Cubbon Road, Bangalore – 560 001 before the last date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HAL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON