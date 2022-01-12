Haryana Health Dept. Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply for 980 posts

Health Department, Haryana has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Health Department, Haryana on haryanahealth.nic.in. The registration process was started on January 10 and will end on January 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 980 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have graduation degree in medicine and surgery from a recognized University or any other University or Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India. The age limit of the candidate should be not less than 22 years and not more than 42 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test, post graduate degree and post graduate diploma. The final merit of a candidate shall be computed based on the marks secured in all the three sections mentioned above.

Application Fees

For male candidates of the general category the application fees is ₹1000/- and for all female candidates of general category the application fees is ₹250/-. For male and female candidates of SC/BC-A, B/ EWS categories of Haryana and EWS category, the application fees is ₹250/-.

