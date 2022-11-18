Haryana PGT 2022 recruitment: Apply for 4476 PTG posts from Nov 21, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 18, 2022 06:19 PM IST

Apply for 4476 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) for various subjects in Haryana and Mewat cadre from Nov 21.

ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Public Service Commission has notified vacancies for 4476 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) for various subjects in Haryana and Mewat cadre. The application process will commence from November 21 and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 12. Candidates can apply online at hpsc.gov.in.

Haryana PGT 2022 recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4476 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) posts of which 3893 posts are for PGT in various subject in Haryana Cadre and 613 posts are for PGT in various subject in Mewat cadre.

Haryana PGT 2022 recruitment age limit: The candidates age should be between 18 to 42 years as on December 12.

Haryana PGT 2022 recruitment application fee: The application fee is 1000 for male candidates from the general category and for female category the application fee is 250. For the male and female candidates of SC/BC-A/BC-B/ EMS category of haryana the application fee is 250.

Candidates can download the notification here

