Home / Education / Employment News / Haryana postal circle to fill 75 sports quota vacancies in MTS, other posts
employment news

Haryana postal circle to fill 75 sports quota vacancies in MTS, other posts

Haryana postal circle has invited applications from meritorious sports persons in 64 sports disciplines to fill vacancies in the cadre of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant. Postman/Mail Guard, LDC in PAO and Multi Tasking Staff.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Haryana postal circle to fill 75 sports quota vacancies in MTS, other posts

This recruitment was earlier announced in July 2020 and applications were invited from sports persons in 43 disciplines.

Job details, application forms

“Consequent upon issue of revised instructions for filling up of vacancies under Sports Quota; Applications in the prescribed format are invited from meritorious sports persons for the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC in PAO and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota for the vacancy years 2015-16,2016-17,2017-18,2018, 2019,2020 and 2021in Haryana Postal Circle,” the recruiting body has said.

A total of 75 vacancies will be filled.

Candidates who have applied earlier need not apply afresh, the postal circle has said. “If an old applicant has obtained some sports certificate after submission of his application with respect to the earlier notification, he/she shall submit a fresh application with respect to the instant notification along with requisite enclosures, sports certificates etc. But in such cases the crucial date of eligibility will be reckoned as per the instant notification,” it has said.

RELATED STORIES

The last date for submission of applications through speed post or registered post is September 29.

Topics
haryana jobs sports quota
