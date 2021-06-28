Haryana SSC Group C recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Constable is June 29

Haryana SSC recruitment 2021: Haryana Staff Selection commission (SSC) will close the registration process for the post of Male Constable in the commando wing (Group C) on Tuesday, June 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through clicking on this link.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 520 vacancies for Male constables in the Commando Wing (Group C) of the Haryana Police department.

The last date to deposit the fee is July 5.

Ex-serviceman can also apply for the above-mentioned posts

Haryana SSC recruitment 2021 application fee

All the general male candidates have to pay Rs100 as application fee. Candidates from SC/BC/EWS category of Haryana State have to pay ₹25 as application fee. Ex-Servicemen of Haryana are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Haryana SSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply clicking on this link

A new page of Haryana SSC will be displayed on the screen

Click on the register and proceed

Register yourself and key in all the required details

After applying registration number and password will be generated

Take a printout of the generated credentials

After successful submission of the application form, take the final printout of the application form and challan.

For details check the notification on the official website of Haryana SSC at hssc.gov.in