Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / Hindustan Copper Limited to recruit for 26 vacancies, Matric pass can apply

Hindustan Copper Limited to recruit for 26 vacancies, Matric pass can apply

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 10, 2023 10:29 AM IST

Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on hindustancopper.com up to September 30.

Hindustan Copper Limited has invited online applications for 26 Assistant Foreman (Mining) and Mining Mate grade 1 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on hindustancopper.com up to September 30. They will also have to send hard copies of the form by October 14.

Hindustan Copper Limited to recruit for 26 vacancies,(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Vacancy details:

Assistant Foreman (Mining): 10 vacancies.

Education qualification, experience: Diploma in Mining Engineering with three years experience in large underground metalliferous mines or Matriculation with 6 years experience in large underground metalliferous mines out of which at least one year in supervisory capacity

and

Valid Mines Foreman Certificate of Competency for metalliferous mines (unrestricted) and Valid First Aid certificate.

Mining Mate grade 1: 16 vacancies

Education qualification, experience: Diploma in Mining Engineering with three years experience in large underground metalliferous mines or Matric with 5 years experience in large underground metalliferous mines

and

Valid Mining Mate Certificate of Competency for metalliferous mines (unrestricted) and Valid First Aid certificate.

For more details, visit the official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP