Homi Bhabha centre for science education: Walk-in-interview from March 15 to 30

Homi Bhabha centre for science education has invited candidates for Walk-in-interview for the post of Project Scientific Assistant- B and Project Assistant
Published on Feb 26, 2022 08:15 PM IST
Homi Bhabha centre for science education has invited candidates for Walk-in-interview for the post of Project Scientific Assistant- B and Project Assistant. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of Homi Bhabha centre for science education at www.hbcse.tifr.res.in.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies out of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientific Assistant- B and 2 vacancies are for the post of Project Assistant.

Walk-in-interview details: 

For Project Scientific Assistant- B  (Physics Olympiad  Programme) and for Project Scientific Assistant- B (Physics Olympiad Laboratory Programme)  walk-in- interview will be held on March 16.

For Project Scientific Assistant-B  (Nius (Physics) Programme) the Walk-in-interview will be held on March 30.

The Walk-in-interview for the post of Project Scientific Assistant-B ( computer Faculty will be held on March 24.

For the post of Project Assistant( Accounts Section) Walk-in Interview will be held on March 15.

The Walk-in Interview for Project Scientific Assistant-B (Vigyan Pratibha Project) will be held on March 22.

For the post of Project t Scientific Assistant-B  (Mathematics  Education  Research Programme Walk-in Interview  will be held on March 23.

The Walk-in Interview for Project Scientific Assistant-B ( Biology Olympiad Cell) will be held on March 17.

For the post of Project t Scientific Assistant-B ( Ethical Engineers Through participatory Theatre: Research and Development) Walk-in Interview will be held on March 29.

 

 

