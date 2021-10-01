Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP Police Recruitment 2021: 1334 police constable vacancies on offer, apply now

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Police on October 1 started the application process to fill 1,243 vacancies for constables. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Police at citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is October 31, 2021.

HP Police recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1334 vacancies out of which 932 vacancies are for General Duty male candidates, 311 vacancies are for General Duty female candidates and 91 vacancies are for male constable drivers.

HP Police recruitment application fee: The application fee is 300 for the General category, Gorkhas, and Home Guards(General/Gorkhas). Candidates from the SC/ ST/OBC/BPL/EWS category, women candidates, and Home Guards ( OBC/SC/ST ) have to pay 150 as application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply for 1334 vacancies of constable

HP Police recruitment 2021:How to apply

Visit the official website of HP Police recruitment at recruitment.hppolice.gov.in

Click the New User tab

Register yourself

Fill in all the required details

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Interested candidates can check the details notification below

 

