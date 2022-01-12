HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 posts on hpclcareers.com

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, HPCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HPCL on hpclcareers.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organization.

Candidates who have applied through the NATS portal on or before January 14, 2022, will be considered for selection. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who completed engineering graduation after April 1, 2019 onwards are eligible to apply. Candidates who passed out prior to April 1, 2019 are not eligible for apprenticeship training. The age limit of the candidate should be minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years of age as on January 7, 2022.

Selection Process

Candidates fulfilling all the above-mentioned eligibility criteria will be called for interview. Management reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates to be called for Interview which will be tentatively scheduled in the month of January 2022.

Other details

The engagement as Apprentice trainees will be period of one year only. Candidates selected as Graduate Apprentice Trainee shall be paid monthly stipend 25,000/-.